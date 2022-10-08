Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

