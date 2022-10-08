Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 962 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 962.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Get Rating

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

