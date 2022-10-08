Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $262.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $260.99 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.91.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

