Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

