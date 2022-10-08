Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $77.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

