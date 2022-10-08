Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roblox were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Roblox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

