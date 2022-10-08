Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $31,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

