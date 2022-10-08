Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.09.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

