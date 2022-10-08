Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 230 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $120.44 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.