Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.