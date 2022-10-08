Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,759 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $43.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

