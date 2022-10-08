Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 45 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $312.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.91. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.94 and a 1-year high of $739.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.