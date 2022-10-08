Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

