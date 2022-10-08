Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.