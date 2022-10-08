Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth increased its stake in shares of Apple by 120.0% in the second quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 16,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 139,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

