Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Stock Down 5.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

