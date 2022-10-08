Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $288.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

