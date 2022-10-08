BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $8.20 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.85%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

