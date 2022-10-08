Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $47,783.75 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Block Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.