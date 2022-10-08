Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,358 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

