Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,709,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 1.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.