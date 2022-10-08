Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 7,078 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

