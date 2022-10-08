Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,545,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

