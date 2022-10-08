Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,236 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

MPW opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

