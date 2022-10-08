Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $816.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,254.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

