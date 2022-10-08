Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 841 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $16.99 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

