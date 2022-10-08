Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,491. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

