Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

