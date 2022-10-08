Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 822 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.47.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

