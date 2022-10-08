Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.