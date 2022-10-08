Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.