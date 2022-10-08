Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

CMC opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

