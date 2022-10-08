Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,981,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 361.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 286,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,876.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 280,083 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000.

Shares of DBMF opened at $33.97 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

