Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $43.60 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.