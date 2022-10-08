Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 35,540 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

