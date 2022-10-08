Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 813,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

