Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.