Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.