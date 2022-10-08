CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

