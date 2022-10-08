Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.31. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 205,878 shares changing hands.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 13.1%

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

