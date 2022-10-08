Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.91. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 2,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,187,738.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,124 shares of company stock worth $7,127,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

