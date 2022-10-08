Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $134.35 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.