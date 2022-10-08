Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

