Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $258,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE DAL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

