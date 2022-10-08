Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

