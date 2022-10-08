Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

