Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.