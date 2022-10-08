Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 157.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 276,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.