Ellevest Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.