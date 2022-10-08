Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

